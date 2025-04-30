Movies and TV shows casting in Miami

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Miami, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'For Sentimental Reasons'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Clarence "Clay" Clermont (lead, male, 25-40)

--- Gabrielle "Gabi" Wright (lead, female, 25-39)

--- Lisa Clermont (day player, female, 25-40)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Morgan Brother' Comedy Skits'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Girlfriend (lead, female, 18-100)

--- Skit Girl (models, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Skull'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Elena (lead, female, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'In This Fog with You'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jesiah (supporting, male, 20-26)

--- Serenity (lead, female, 20-25)

--- Serenity's Mother (supporting, female, 50-60)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Hoy Dia Corazones'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Contestant (lead, 21-45)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'Untitled Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, female, male, 10-12)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'ETMD'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Diana (lead, 28-35)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'Kids YouTube Channel, Characters'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Young actors for leading, supporting, and episodic roles. (lead, 12-17)

--- School Principal (supporting, male, 20-40)

--- Young Guy (lead, male, 18-21)

- Average hourly rate: $200

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'The Chaotic Homeless Sanctuary'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Homeless Woman (lead, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lawyer (lead, 40-60)

--- Therapist (supporting, female, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Love & Sacrifice'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Friend #1 Of The Wife (lead, 25-45)

--- Husband (lead, male, 30-45)

--- Wife (lead, female, 30-45)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Lakeland, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

