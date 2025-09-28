Multiple people shot at Mormon church in Michigan and shooter is down, police say

GRAND BLANC, Mich. — (AP) — Multiple people have been shot at a Mormon church in Michigan and the shooter is down, police said Sunday.

The shooting occurred at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Detroit, local police said in a social media post. The church was on fire.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The church, circled by a parking lot and a large lawn, is located near residential areas and a Jehovah’s Witness church in Grand Blanc. The community of roughly 8,000 people is just outside Flint.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement that her heart is breaking for the Grand Blanc community. “Violence anywhere especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable,” she said.

The shooting occurred the morning after Russell M. Nelson, the oldest-ever president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died at 101. The next president of the faith, known widely as the Mormon church, is expected to be Dallin H. Oaks, per church protocol.

