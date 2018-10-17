$667M Mega Millions jackpot: Here are the winning numbers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Mega Millions prize was already giant, but now it's even bigger.
Lottery officials have increased the estimated jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing from $654 million to $667 million, making it the third-largest grand prize in U.S. history.
The increase reflects a surge in ticket sales.
The record lottery jackpot was a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in January 2016.
Although the Mega Millions prize has grown larger, the odds of winning remain the same, at a dismal one in 302.5 million.
The $667 million jackpot refers to the annuity option, paid out over 29 years. The cash option, which is favored by nearly all winners, is $380 million.
Orange County resident Neil Powalisz said he hopes the money he spent on a ticket will turn into millions.
“I play it all the time. A couple bucks here, a couple bucks there,” Powalisz said.
Owners of Manila Express on East Colonial Drive said they had more customers than usual purchase lottery tickets Tuesday.
“When I come into the stores there's always people buying them when the jackpot gets high,” customer Jeffrey Truntich said.
Truntich said he only plays when the jackpot is big.
Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The winning numbers for Tuesday evening's drawing are as follows: 69-45-61-3-49 with a MegaBall of 9.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
