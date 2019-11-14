  • Erdogan says Turkey won't dispose of Russian S-400s

    ANKARA, Turkey (AP) - Turkey's president says his country would be willing to purchase U.S.-made Patriot defense systems but will not dispose of the Russian S-400 system.

    President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke to a group of reporters Thursday after returning from a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington.

    Turkey angered the U.S. when it bought the S-400s this year. The United States says the Russian air defense system poses a threat to NATO security. The U.S. responded by suspending Turkey's participation in the program to help build the F-35 fighter jet.

    Erdogan told reporters, "We said we can purchase Patriots. We regard the proposal to completely remove the S-400s as a meddling in our sovereign rights."

    His comments were carried by state-run Anadolu Agency.

