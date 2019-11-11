A police officer can be seen collaring one protester and then shooting another who approaches in a video posted on Facebook by online video outlet Cupid Producer.
The officer also fired at a third protester who approached. It was unclear if that protester was hit.
The shooting occurred in a crosswalk at a large intersection strewn with debris that had backed-up traffic.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
