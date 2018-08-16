Colorado man arrested after pleading for missing daughters, pregnant wife's safe return

The Frederick Police Department said Chris Watts was taken into custody. Watt's pregnant wife, 34-year-old Shanann Watts, and their two daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste were reported missing Monday.
Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps
The police said on Twitter early Thursday that Chris Watts will be held at the Weld County Jail. He has not yet been charged. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer.
#Breaking: I've just been told by by two law enforcement officials with knowledge of the investigation that the husband of the missing Frederick family has confessed to killing them and officials believe they know where the bodies are. pic.twitter.com/XRAkAbs75W— Jace Larson Denver7 (@jacelarson) August 16, 2018
JUST IN: Police arrest Colorado man in connection with disappearance of his pregnant wife and two young daughters. https://t.co/zUwrVzS9TK pic.twitter.com/U1ZEqFmFwM— ABC News (@ABC) August 16, 2018
Chris Watts spoke previously with The Denver Channel and pleaded for his family's safe return.
The FBI and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are also investigating.
Authorities did not release any information on the whereabouts or conditions of Shanann or her daughters.
___
Associated Press journalist Michelle A. Monroe in Phoenix contributed to this report.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}