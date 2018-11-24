Kenya identifies suspects in Italian woman's kidnapping

There has been no claim of responsibility for the first kidnapping of a foreigner in the East African nation in several years. Police have said they are optimistic the aid worker will be found "within the shortest time possible."
The 23-year-old Italian Silvia Costanza Romano was seized on Wednesday from a coastal community by gunmen who also wounded five people, including children.
Such attacks had become rare after 2011, when Kenya deployed forces to neighboring Somalia in a bid to stop the al-Shabab extremist group from kidnapping foreigners.
The suspects are Ibrahim Adan Omar, Yusuf Kuno Adan and Said Adan Abdi.
