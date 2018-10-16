Mega Millions prize of $654M is nation's 4th-largest

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history will be on the line as numbers are drawn for the Mega Millions game's $654 million jackpot.
The grand prize for Tuesday night's drawing has grown so enormous because no one has won the jackpot since July 24.
Related Headlines
Although the jackpot is massive, the odds of matching all six numbers and becoming instantly wealthy are remarkably small at one in 302.5 million.
The estimated $654 million jackpot refers to the annuity option, paid out over 29 years. The cash option, which is favored by nearly all winners, is $372 million.
Orange County resident Neil Powalisz is hoping the couple of bucks he spent on a ticket will turn into millions.
“I play it all the time. A couple bucks here, a couple bucks there,” said Powalisz.
owners of Manila Xxpress on East Colonial Drive said they can count on more people walking through their door on the day of the drawing.
“When I come into the stores there's always people buying them when the jackpot gets high,” said customer Jeffrey Truntich.
Truntich said he only plays when the jackpot is big.
Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}