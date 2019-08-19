Surprise! Woman who thought she had kidney stones, gives birth to triplets

STURGIS, S.D. - A South Dakota woman who recently gave birth to triplets said she didn't find out about her pregnancy until she went to the hospital with what she thought were kidney stones.
KOTA-TV reports Dannette Giltz, of Sturgis, gave birth to the healthy triplets on Aug. 10.
Giltz said that despite having two other children, she did not know she was 34 weeks pregnant.
"One time, I seen a shooting star and I wished for a baby brother, and I wished for like two sisters for my little sister because she always wanted a little sister. I knew this day was always going to come," said one of Giltz's children. (Watch interview below)
She said that when she started having pains, she thought it was from kidney stones, which she has had before. Doctors told her she was actually in labor with multiple babies.
"You don't ever see triplets being conceived naturally, let alone going 34 weeks without knowing. So, everyone's like, ‘I can't believe it.' I'm like, ‘We're still in shock,'" Glitz said.
The triplets were born within four minutes. Each weighed about 4 pounds.
The babies' names are Blaze, Gypsy and Nikki.
