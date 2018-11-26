Venezuela holds onto prized US refineries amid legal battle

Court papers show that Venezuela on Friday began paying off $1.4 billion that a panel said was owed to the Canadian mining firm Crystallex, following a disputed takeover of the company by the late-President Hugo Chavez.
To recoup its losses, Crystallex had targeted Citgo refineries, potentially forcing Venezuela to sell off its most valuable foreign asset.
Papers filed in a Canadian court say Venezuela recently paid Crystallex $425 million, while agreeing to make good on the rest by 2021. That enables them to hold onto their refineries.
Russ Dallen of Miami-based Caracas Capital Markets says the payment shows Venezuela's changing tactics - from fighting creditors to striking deals.
