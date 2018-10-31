WATCH LIVE: Duck boats ready in Boston for Red Sox victory parade

The parade is set to begin Wednesday outside Fenway Park with players, coaches and team officials climbing aboard the amphibious vehicles. The parade will wind its way through several major streets expected to be lined by hundreds of thousands of fans.
The true stars of the parade so far...these @bostonpolice officers who saved the day. #RedSox #WorldSeries2018 @boston25 pic.twitter.com/rhnCuDOGJ0— Blair Miller (@BlairMillerTV) October 31, 2018
Well... it IS #Halloween! 🧟♂️⚰️ #RedSox #RedSoxNation #DamageDone #Boston #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/G5A6sUqTYP— Boston 25 News (@boston25) October 31, 2018
During a pre-parade ceremony, Red Sox manager Alex Cora thanked fans for their support. He says it's been a "historic season" in which the team won a team record 108 games during the regular season before beating the Yankees, Astros and Dodgers in the playoffs.
Police say security will be tight, with no public drinking allowed. Fans are also being asked not to bring in large items such as backpacks, coolers and strollers.
Thank you, #RedSoxNation! pic.twitter.com/Du1vfnQ9w4— Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 31, 2018
