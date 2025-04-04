10 Massive storylines with 10 days left in the NBA Regular Season | The Kevin O'Connor Show

Subscribe to The Kevin O'Connor Show

Kevin O'Connor and Tom Haberstroh went LIVE on Friday morning to discuss 10 storylines with 10 days left in the NBA regular season, and they started with reaction to last night's masterclass performance by Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Did Steph officially enter the MVP conversation, and is GSW the team best-suited out west to KO the Thunder? Plus the guys hit 9 other massive storylines — including why Cooper Flagg landing with the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama would create "Tim Duncan-David Robinson 2.0"

(0:43) 10 storylines with 10 days left in the season

(0:52) Steph is Top 5 MVP 5

(5:55) Can Cavs & Bucks fix their issues?

(8:58) Grizzlies are all-in on Ja Morant

(14:23) Can Thunder win 70 games?

(19:56) SGA nears +1000

(23:36) Where will Houston's pick end up?

(26:47) Mailbag/live questions pt. 1

(39:59) Tanking teams contend for Cooper Flagg

(42:05) Who will earn the 'Mark Madsen' award?

(45:13) Can the Timberwolves keep it rolling?

(51:50) All 30 teams in action on April 13

(54:25) Mailbag/live questions pt. 2

