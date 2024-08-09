10 top non-conference games of the 2024 college football season

With all of the conference realignment, the 2024 college football season will provide plenty of new, exciting matchups in the Big Ten, SEC and Big 12. Yet the non-conference slate also includes some games that could either be College Football Playoff previews or early indications as to which teams look like playoff and national title contenders.

Here are 10 of the top non-conference clashes on the schedule before grueling conference schedules begin.

Colorado at Nebraska, Sept. 7

A matchup between the 4–8 Buffaloes and 5–7 Cornhuskers might not appear to be the most scintillating non-conference clash. However, Colorado-Nebraska was once one of the Big 12's biggest rivalries and could potentially become a fierce conflict once again.

Coaches Deion Sanders and Matt Rhule both face pressure to improve in their second seasons. Nebraska surely wants to avenge last year's loss at Boulder and has a national platform to do so in primetime on NBC.

The spotlight will shine brightly on Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, a leading Heisman Trophy contender who threw for 393 yards against the Huskers defense last year. And there will be major curiosity about Nebraska freshman Dylan Raiola, who is expected to be the starter for the Huskers. Yet running back Gabe Ervin Jr., who rushed for 71 yards in last season's matchup, could end up being the difference.

LSU vs. USC, Aug. 31

Week 1 of the 2024 season ends with two of last season's worst defenses facing each other in the Vegas Kickoff Classic. (Although very few were worse than the Trojans' unit, which ranked No. 121 in the nation.) That could make this matchup a shootout, the most entertaining game of the non-conference season.

Just a reminder that Garrett Nussmeier was doing this as a Freshman pic.twitter.com/BnAIvuv67A — NBATigahBoy🐯 (@NBATIGAHBOY) July 2, 2024

Both schools have new defensive coordinators and have to scheme against new quarterbacks who are replacing the past two Heisman Trophy winners (Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels). Garrett Nussmeier takes over at LSU after throwing for 1,720 yards and 11 touchdowns in spot duty last season. At USC, Miller Moss will likely get the nod after tossing for 914 yards and nine scores.

However, LSU returns more experience at receiver for its quarterback, which should provide an edge against a defense that has a whole lot to prove after a disastrous season. Even if the Tigers' defense is bad, it likely won't be worse than USC's.

NC State vs. Tennessee, Sept. 7

Both the Wolfpack and Volunteers are looking to build on promising 2023 seasons with an eye on contending for their respective conference championships.

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava begins his eagerly anticipated first full season and Vols fans are hoping he'll operate Josh Heupel's offense even faster than Hendon Hooker did two years ago. The expectation in Knoxville is to power through a favorable schedule to a College Football Playoff bid and SEC title.

NC State added transfer Grayson McCall, who will be stepping up to power conference competition after throwing for more than 10,000 yards and 88 touchdowns in five seasons at Coastal Carolina. A CFP bid may be within reach for the Wolfpack in the ACC and a win over an SEC opponent in prime time would provide a big boost to those aspirations.

Miami at Florida, Aug. 31

College football feels more alive with this intrastate rivalry being meaningful. Miami and Florida haven't played each other since 2019 when the Gators won, 24–20. This is the first of a home-and-home between the two programs, but they'll hopefully continue beyond that.

How many QB’s in CFB can make this throw? pic.twitter.com/3TV9J1cdbZ — Jeremy Marks-Peltz (@JMP1063) January 14, 2024

Following a disappointing 7–6 run in 2023, Miami has eyes on rebounding and contending in the ACC after adding transfer QB Cam Ward and tailback Damien Martinez. If the Hurricanes beat Florida, their schedule could be smooth until Oct. 26's matchup with Florida State.

Gators coach Billy Napier is under pressure to improve on a 5–7 campaign and two consecutive losing seasons. If Florida loses this season opener — in Gainesville — it's difficult to see much success ahead with a tough SEC schedule. And if that happens, Napier might not be around for the rematch in 2025.

Boise State at Oregon, Sept. 7

Oregon begins as the preseason No. 3 team in the coaches poll and faces an early test against a Boise State team that will likely be the best Group of Five team in the nation. Interestingly, the Broncos have a 3–0 all-time record versus the Ducks.

Both teams feature touted transfer QBs with Dillon Gabriel taking over as the Ducks' signal caller, while Malachi Nelson looks for a new opportunity with the Broncos.

Man, that went by quick. As Dillon Gabriel has likely taken his final snap as a Sooner, we look back at his first and last touchdowns in the crimson and cream. Happy trails, DG🤝 #Sooners pic.twitter.com/A9mfGC6A0b — The Franchise Sports (@FranchiseOK) December 7, 2023

Gabriel has had a stellar college career with 14,865 yards passing and 125 touchdowns in three seasons and UCF and two at Oklahoma. Now he's looking to add a CFP bid and national title to his resume. That could result in a Heisman Trophy, as well. By contrast, Nelson's career is just beginning. After one season at USC, he's aiming to fulfill his five-star potential in Boise. Oregon will be a very tough early test for him.

Notre Dame at Texas A&M, Aug. 31

No game may demonstrate how much can change during a college football offseason with the transfer portal and coaching changes than this one.

Last season, Mike Elko was the head coach at Duke and Riley Leonard was the Blue Devils' quarterback. This season begins with the two of them matched up as opponents with Elko now on the Texas A&M sidelines, while Leonard is under center for the Fighting Irish.

RILEY LEONARD LOOKIN LIKE DENARD ROBINSON🚨 pic.twitter.com/jaZGeaq8C8 — College Football Report (@CFBRep) September 5, 2023

Leonard was limited to seven games last season due to an ankle injury, throwing for 1,102 yards and three touchdowns. Notre Dame hopes he gets back to the player who notched 2,967 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2022.

Elko will have a new-look defense to throw at his former QB, led by edge rushers Nic Scourton and Shemar Turner. And his new QB, Conner Weigman (979 yards, eight TDs in four games), could be the difference in the game.

Alabama at Wisconsin, Sept. 14

Kalen DeBoer's first road game as Alabama's new coach is an intriguing clash of styles, not to mention a compelling SEC vs. Big Ten matchup. Both teams will have played two games before this one, so there should be less early season rust and jitters.

JALEN MILROE DEEP BALL 🎯 pic.twitter.com/kv3FrtKU9A — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 14, 2023

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe has a season of experience as the starter and should be a problem for a Badgers defense that struggled against the pass a season ago. However, the Crimson Tide lost its top two receivers while Wisconsin is adding linebacker John Pius, who had 18 1/2 combined sacks for William & Mary during the past two seasons.

The Badgers could still be trying to find their identity with the running game. Chez Mellusi is back after a season-ending injury early last season and is the presumed starter. Jackson Acker and his 322 rushing yards return, but Tawee Walker (who had 522 yards for Oklahoma last season) could emerge as the feature back. Tyler Van Dyke provides an experienced QB who may get more production out of receiver Will Pauling as coach Luke Fickell tries to open up Wisconsin's offense.

Florida State at Notre Dame, Nov. 9

The Seminoles travel to South Bend to finish a four-game stretch that includes games against Clemson, Duke, Miami and North Carolina. By then, it will be apparent whether or not Florida State is anywhere near the team it was last season. But the Fighting Irish could also face a beaten-up team by then.

Notre Dame's schedule is decidedly easier leading up to hosting the Seminoles. Though they have tests versus Texas A&M and Louisville, it's possible the Irish could be undefeated when they play Florida State. And they should be rested, coming off a bye week.

96 days until kickoff. #GoIrish ☘️



2022 vs. #4 Clemson, Benjamin Morrison picks off DJ Uiagalelei for a 96-yard touchdown. 💨🔥 pic.twitter.com/xF39vsbwIU — Notre Dame Fighting Irish (@Insidetheirish) May 27, 2024

Florida State QB DJ Uiagalelei went 1–2 versus Notre Dame while at Clemson. That record doesn't figure to improve against an Irish defense that finished among the top 10 in the nation last year and brings back tackles Howard Cross III and Rylie Mills, along with cornerback Benjamin Morrison.

Clemson vs. Georgia, Aug. 31

These two teams last faced each other opening the 2021 season, with Georgia winning a 10–3 slog. This game could have a similar outcome since both defenses figure to be strong again. Yet there's a reason the Bulldogs are No. 1 in the preseason coaches poll.

Carson Beck returns as Georgia's QB after a season in which he threw for nearly 4,000 yards and 24 touchdowns. And Trevor Etienne gives him an explosive threat out of the backfield. Meanwhile, Clemson is hoping for improvement from Cade Klubnik. He'll have help with Phil Mafah returning (985 yards rushing) and Jay Haynes should provide a speedier counterpart.

However, Georgia should once again have one of the best defenses in the nation with an improved pass rush led by Mykel Williams (4 1/2 sacks last year) and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins. The Bulldogs finished No. 5 last season in scoring defense and figure to be even better this year.

Texas at Michigan, Sept. 7

Last season's national champions host a fellow CFP team (and presumed title contender) from last season in what could be one of the best matchups of the year. (Yes, Michigan also plays Washington in what is now a Big Ten game, but the Huskies figure to be diminished after so many offseason changes.)

The Wolverines will show early on whether or not they can be a contender in a stacked Big Ten, let alone compete for a CFP bid. However, quarterback is a major question mark. Jack Tuttle could get the nod with Alex Orji mixed in, especially as a running threat. Expect Michigan to lean heavily on Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings behind a revamped offensive line.

Quinn Ewers was A LOT better at throwing the deep ball in 2023, can he continue to improve and become elite at it? pic.twitter.com/p3Iet2Vs1W — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) August 6, 2024

Texas has no such questions with Quinn Ewers returning after throwing for 3,479 yards and 22 touchdowns. Isaiah Bond will also test a secondary that could be the strength of Michigan's defense, led by Will Johnson. The Longhorns suffered a major blow with CJ Baxter's season-ending knee injury, which could give a break to a Wolverines defensive front led by tackles Kenneth Grant and Mason Graham and an overhauled linebacking corps.