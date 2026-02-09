At 100, WWII veteran celebrates a life of service aboard Battleship New Jersey

ABOARD BATTLESHIP NEW JERSEY — Aboard the Battleship New Jersey, surrounded by friends, family and the ship’s important legacy, John “Johnny Q” Quinesso Sr. marked a milestone: his 100th birthday.

The World War II Navy veteran and longtime volunteer was honored last week with a special luncheon and recognition ceremony on the nation’s most decorated battleship. The celebration was Thursday; his actual birthday was Jan. 24.

For Quinesso, a lifelong South Jersey resident, the celebration was not just about longevity — it is about service that has never stopped.

Apart from serving three years in the South Pacific as a Radioman 2nd Class, the WWII veteran has spent more than two decades volunteering at the Battleship New Jersey Museum, sharing his experiences and educating students and visitors from around the world.

“I call the Battleship New Jersey my second home,” Quinesso said. “I’ve been a tour guide here for over 20 years. It’s one of the most wonderful things I’ve ever done in my life.”

For Quinesso, teaching visitors about the Battleship New Jersey is about more than history — it’s about understanding the cost of freedom.

“To let them know that without the battleship, we may not be able to start building our freedom today,” he said.

Quinesso joined the Navy straight out of high school in 1943, at 19 years old. Trained as a radio operator, he served aboard the LSM-302, a medium landing ship that delivered troops, tanks and supplies to beaches across the Pacific. His service took him to Wake Island, Guam, Okinawa and Saipan during some of the war’s most intense fighting.

One moment, however, stands above all others. Off the coast of Guam, the crew at that point was preparing for a potentially devastating invasion of Japan with ships on the ocean as far as he could see. One night, while standing the midnight watch on the radio, Quinesso received a transmission that would change the world.

The message read, ‘The Japanese had surrendered. The war is over,’” he recalled. “I ran right down to the captain and banged on his door.”

Quinesso said after that all hell broke loose on the ship, with the crew crying and hugging each other.

“That was my most glorious moment. I’ll never forget it — it feels like yesterday.”

After returning home, Quinesso built a 43-year career as an IRS agent. But when the Battleship New Jersey reopened as a museum in 2001, he found a new calling: educating future generations about sacrifice, service and history.

Marshall Spevak, CEO of the Battleship New Jersey Museum, said Quinesso’s presence carries a special weight as time pushes the history of WWII further into the past.

“There’s still a certain reverence when you talk to a World War II veteran,” he said. “There will only be a few more years where we have World War II vets in this world. That’s why it’s so important that we continue to tell their stories so their legacy lives on.”

At 100, Quinesso remains sharp, warm and quick with humor. He often tells students that service helped shape his life.

“I went in as a young boy and came out a grown-up young man,” Quinesso said. “That’s what service did for me.”

During last week’s ceremony, Quinesso received New Jersey’s the Distinguished Service Medal, the state’s highest military award. For Quinesso, the recognition is meaningful — but being on the ship, telling stories and connecting with people remains the best reward.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.