12 training camp questions we have at the QB + RB position | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Training camps are in full swing this week and Joe Burrow's hair and Patrick Mahomes highlights have already taken over social media. Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon to identify the 12 biggest fantasy questions we have at the QB and RB position this summer and help you cut through the noise to know exactly what you should be paying attention to in training camps:

(2:45) - Training camp viewers guide: QBs + RBs

(3:10) - 6 questions we have at the QB position: Kirk Cousins + Aaron Rodgers return from injury, Anthony Richardson's recovery, Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels readiness, Dave Canales and Bryce Young, Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh and QB camp battles in MIN, NE and LV

(43:45) - 6 questions we have at the RB position: Blake Corum in LA, Chargers RB room, Titans RB split, Saints passing the baton, Bengals RB split, and Denver might do something drastic

