14 Players we're 'Planting a Flag' on in the 2025 NFL Draft class | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Could Damien Martinez be the next Marshawn Lynch? Nate Tice and Charles McDonald discuss that and more as they plant their flag on 2025 NFL draft prospects. Nate & C-Mac go back-and-forth, giving their opinions on which guys they believe are already set to have productive careers in the NFL. Then, they close out the episode reacting to listener flag plants and draft predictions. You don't want to miss it!

(03:55) - WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

(6:55) - WR Tory Horton, Colorado State

(11:45) - OL Grey Zabel, North Dakota State

(16:35) - RB Devin Neal, Kansas

(21:10) - RB Damien Martinez, Miami

(27:50) - TE Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame

(33:00) - DT Kenneth Grant, Michigan

(37:10) - OL Marcus Mbow & OG Donovan Jackson

(42:45) - S Andrew Mukuba, Texas

(46:25) - DT Derrick Harmon & OT Josh Conerly Jr.

(49:25) - CB Shavon Revel Jr, East Carolina

(52:40) - CB Trey Amos, Ole Miss

(55:25) - Reacting to listener flag plants

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts