Suspect is detained after an explosion at a California courthouse injures two people

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — (AP) — A man set off an explosive device at a California courthouse on Wednesday, injuring two people and leading to the evacuation and closing of the court complex and other city buildings, authorities said.

A suspect was detained following the explosion that was reported shortly after 8:45 a.m. at the Santa Maria Courthouse in Santa Maria, sheriff’s officials said. The small city of about 110,000 people is in Santa Barbara County, in California's central coast region.

“We have two reports of non-life-threatening injuries. One person of interest detained immediately. Scene remains active. Please continue to avoid the area,” county sheriff's spokesperson Raquel Zick posted on X.

Zick later said the person detained was a man and that the blast came from “an intentionally set” explosive device. She said investigators don't believe there are any other suspects.

“The bomb team is processing the scene and the suspect is still being interviewed,” Zick later posted on X.

Shane Mellon told KSBY-TV that he was at the courthouse when he heard what sounded like chairs falling over.

“It was a loud bang,” he said, adding the bailiff escorted him and others out.

Mellon said he saw what looked like a sweater smoldering and a man screaming while four or five people got on top of him, trying to keep him restrained.

“I think this could have been way worse than it was if not for the deputies just jumping on top of that guy,” Mellon said.

The office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom said it was monitoring the situation and coordinating with local law enforcement.

The court's website said the courthouse complex was closed for the day and all courtroom calendars were canceled. Phone and email messages were left for Darrel Parker, the court’s executive officer.

Patrols were stepped up at courthouses in neighboring Los Angeles County, the sheriff's department there said.

Santa Maria City Hall, which is near the local courthouse, was closed Wednesday due to the ongoing investigation, said Mark van de Kamp, a spokesperson for the city. So were other nearby city offices in addition to branch libraries that depend on the city’s main library for support, he said.

The courthouse holds state and county courts in the city of Santa Maria, which is about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles. Two decades ago, the courthouse was where Michael Jackson was tried and acquitted of sexual abuse.

