2023 Fantasy Football: RB Draft Rankings

The fantasy football running back landscape received a huge boost during the NFL Draft, when the Atlanta Falcons selected Bijan Robinson in the first round. We all know running back has been devalued in the NFL, as more and more offenses open up the passing playbook, but that should just go to show you how good of a prospect Robinson can be. Andy Behrens explains his outlook in detail here.

Of course, the Falcons already have a productive running back. Tyler Allgeier was one of the better per-carry RBs in football last season. But if the last few years have taught us anything, it's that teams will give the backfield keys over to the more talented player, no matter what the current state of affairs is.

Bijan Robinson is that talented of a player.

The question now is, where should we draft Robinson in 2023? Is he an automatic first-rounder based on age, pedigree and landing spot alone? All signs point to a resounding yes, but should there be any concerns of a committee, or rookie growing pains or the lack of upside in the Falcons offense?

Check out where Robinson and the rest of the running backs land in our analysts' half-point-per-reception draft rankings for the 2023 season:

