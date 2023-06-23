2023 NBA Draft sets record for most-watched ever

The NBA Draft drew record numbers on Thursday night.

The first round of the NBA Draft was the most-watched ever, Nielsen announced on Friday, via ESPN’s Ben Cafardo. The first round averaged just shy of 5 million viewers on ESPN and ABC, and it peaked with just more than 6 million viewers around the time the first pick was announced.

By comparison, last year’s NBA Draft averaged nearly 4 million viewers in the irst round. That was up more than 30% from 2021.

French star Victor Wembanyama went No. 1 overall in the draft to San Antonio, and was followed by Brandon Miller at No. 2 to Charlotte and Scoot Henderson at No. 3 overall to Portland. Twins Amen and Ausar Thompson went No. 4 and No. 5 overall, respectively, in a historic first for the draft. They were the first pair of brothers to be selected in the top 10 of a single NBA Draft, and the second pair of brothers to go in the top 5 of the draft ever — joining only Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, though they were selected three years apart.

With the NBA Draft now over, attention will turn to the NBA Summer League, which sill start on July 7 in Las Vegas. Despite some early doubts, Wembanyama is set to participate in the Summer League in at least some capacity. The 11-day competition is one of several summer leagues throughout the country, though it's the only one with all 30 teams competing.