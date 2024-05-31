2024 Defense fantasy football rankings

Whether you prioritize a roster spot for a specific defense week in and week out, or stream the position via the waiver wire, some thought goes into the D/ST spot in fantasy football.

If you decide to draft it, do you go for the stifling stop-unit, like the Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets? Or maybe you go for the big-play defense, like the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys?

[2024 Fantasy Draft Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | D/ST | Kickers]

There's definitely a lot to consider, even in a position that many believe is trivial and easily replaceable.

<

Which defense do you think will break out for fantasy football in the 2024 season?