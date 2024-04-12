2024 NFL Draft: Top 5 safeties feature some enticing options in thin class

With the 2024 NFL Draft approaching, let's take a look at each individual position's rankings. Here are the top five safeties.

1. Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest

Here's my top safety at another thin position in this year’s class of prospects. Mustapha brings it in the run game. There are several plays a game where Mustapha closes in on ball carriers from depth and instantly wipes them out.

Mustapha is this year’s best tackling defensive back prospect. He constantly shows off his good burst when closing on the ball and is a strong and sound tackler with consistent technique in the open field.

In coverage, he is best when working in two-high shells. He shows the ability to transition cleanly when in man coverage situations. Mustapha lacks ideal height, but has plenty of size to his frame and he constantly puts ball carriers down with his strength. Think of him as a value-brand version of Budda Baker.

2. Tyler Nubin, Minnesota

Nubin is a good athlete who can play in the box or from depth. He will be best in a quarters-based system with another like-bodied safety. He is more solid than good in coverage, and more athletic tight ends can give him issues if they push vertically. He is also a strong contributor in the run game and a willing tackler, but his athleticism limits his ability to recover if he missteps. I see him as a solid-level safety who will be constantly in the right spot at the next level.

3. Cole Bishop, S, Utah

Bishop is versatile with two-way upside at safety, being able to play in coverage or fill the run with equal aplomb and doing so with long strides.

4. Calen Bullock, S, USC

Bullock has good size and tight footwork, and is a better overall coverage player, but isn’t as strong against the run as Bishop.

5. Javon Bullard, S, Georgia

Bullard is a smart player with the speed to take advantage of his ability to diagnose a play. He is willing to come up and play the run, but is an inconsistent tackler. He has a clear path to start at the next level because of his coverage ability and intelligence.