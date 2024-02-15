2024 NFL offseason: Key dates and events including draft, free agency and more

With the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII in our rearview mirror, attention turns toward the NFL offseason.

Here's every key date you need to know.

2024 NFL offseason key dates and events

Feb. 20: Franchise tag window opens

Starting on Tuesday, Feb. 20, NFL teams can use their franchise or transition tags on players.

Feb. 27-March 4: NFL Scouting Combine

Here is the workout schedule for the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis:

Thursday, Feb. 29 — Defensive line/linebackers, 3 p.m. ET

Friday, March 1 — Defensive backs/tight ends, 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2 — Quarterbacks/wide receivers/running backs, 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 3 — Offensive line, 1 p.m. ET

March 5: Franchise tag deadline

Teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 5 to use the franchise tag or transition tag on players.

March 11-13: Free agency legal tampering period

From 12 p.m. ET on Monday, March 11 to 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 13, unrestricted free agents are permitted to "communicate directly with a new club's front office officials (excluding the head coach and other members of the club’s coaching staff) regarding contract negotiations."

March 13: NFL free agency opens and new league year begins

At 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 13, players are free to sign contracts with new teams, and trades are allowed to be completed. The NFL's 2024 league year officially begins at 4 p.m. as well.

March 24-27: Annual league meeting

The annual owners meeting takes place in Orlando, Fla., from Sunday, March 24 to Wednesday, March 27.

April 1: Offseason workout programs begin for some teams

Any club that hired a new head coach after the 2023 regular season may begin offseason workout programs on Monday, April 1.

April 15: Offseason workout programs begin for rest of NFL

Any club with a returning head coach may begin offseason workout programs on Monday, April 15.

April 17: Deadline for draft prospects to meet with teams at club facility

Teams must "time, test, visit, interview or conduct a physical examination with" draft-eligible players at club facilities by Wednesday, April 17.

April 19: Restricted free agents must sign offer sheets

As of Friday, April 19, any restricted free agent must decide whether or not to sign their offer sheet.

April 24: Deadline for teams to match offer sheets and all draft prospect meetings

After Wednesday, April 24, teams may no longer "time, test, visit, interview (including video and phone calls) or conduct a physical examination with" draft-eligible players at any location. Also, April 24 is the deadline for prior teams to match offer sheets for any restricted free agents.

April 25-27: 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from Thursday, April 25 through Saturday, April 27 around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit. Round 1 will be on Thursday, Rounds 2-3 will take place on Friday and Rounds 4-7 will be held on Saturday.

May 2: Deadline to exercise fifth-year options for 2021 draftees

Teams must exercise the fifth-year option of players selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by Thursday, May 2.

May 3-6 and May 10-13: Rookie minicamps

Teams may hold their three-day rookie minicamps from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday on either of the two weekends immediately following the NFL Draft.

May 20-22: Spring league meeting and coach accelerator

The NFL's spring meeting and annual coach accelerator program will take place from Monday, May 20 through Wednesday, May 22 in Nashville, Tenn.