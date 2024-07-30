2024 Olympics: 10 of the best images from Day 3 of the Paris Games

Medal table | Olympic schedule |How to watch | Olympic news

Before the setting comes into play, the Olympics are already guaranteed to be a spectacle.

The best athletes from around the world twist, contort, jump and dive in ways most of us couldn't even imagine. Mix in the backdrop of one of the world's most iconic cities in Paris and its surroundings, and it adds up to a photographer's dream.

Fortunately for us all, some of the world's best photographers are also in Paris throughout the Games to capture the spectacle of it all. From the emotion of achieving Olympic gold, to the athleticism of the 10-meter diving platform to the banks of the Marseille Marina and the grandiosity of the Grand Palais, here are 10 of the best images from Monday's Day 3 of the Olympic Games.

Gymnastics men's team final

Gold: Japan | Silver: China | Bronze: USA

There was plenty for Japan, USA and Ukraine to celebrate during the gymnastics final.

Men's 10m synchronized platform final

From the top of the platform to under the water 10 meters below, synchronized diving is one of the most spectacular competitions of the Olympics.

Table tennis and badminton

Here are sports that many of have played — but not like this.

100m women's backstroke heats

The simple act of breathing is a highly calculated exercise in Olympic swimming.

Women's skiff

The Marseille Marina makes a beautiful backdrop for a sailing competition. U.S. Women Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea are in sixth place out of 20 teams after six of 12 races before the medal round.

Fencing: Men's foil medal round

Gold: Cheung Ka Long, China | Silver: Filippo Macchi, Italy | Bronze Nick Itkin, USA

In a city known for its breathtaking architecture, perhaps no Paris Olympics venue is a grand as the Grand Palais, which hosts fencing and Taekwondo competitions.