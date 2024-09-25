2024 Presidents Cup: Tee times and pairings for Thursday's four-ball matches at Royal Montreal

The Americans' quest for a 10th straight Presidents Cup title starts on Thursday.
The 2024 Presidents Cup opens from Royal Montreal in Quebec, Canada, on Thursday afternoon with a series of five four-ball matches. The two-man matches follow a best ball format. Friday’s foursomes matches will then follow an alternate shot format before the teams run both events back on Saturday. The tournament will then wrap on Sunday with a series of 12 traditional singles matches.
Team captains Jim Furyk and Mike Weir selected their pairings for the first five matches on Wednesday afternoon. Here’s a look at the first pairings and tee times for Thursday at Royal Montreal:
Presidents Cup Thursday tee times, pairings
All times ET
11:35 a.m. | Xander Schauffele/Tony Finau vs. Jason Day/Ben An
11:53 a.m. | Collin Morikawa/Sahith Theegala vs. Adam Scott/Min Woo Lee
12:11 p.m. | Scottie Scheffler/Russell Henley vs. Sungjae Im/Tom Kim
12:29 p.m. | Wyndham Clark/Keegan Bradley vs. Taylor Pendrith/Christiaan Bezuidenhout
12:47 p.m. | Patrick Cantlay/Sam Burns vs. Hideki Matsuyama/Corey Conners
U.S. players sitting out: Max Homa, Brian Harman
International players sitting out: Si Woo Kim, Mackenzie Hughes
How to watch the Presidents Cup
All times ET
Thursday, Sept. 26
Event: Four-Ball
Time: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Network: Golf Channel, Peacock
Friday, Sept. 27
Event: Foursomes
Time: 1 - 6 p.m.
Network: Golf Channel, Peacock
Saturday, Sept. 28
Events: Four-Ball, Foursomes
Time: 7 - 8 a.m., 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Network: Golf Channel, NBC, Peacock
Sunday, Sept. 29
Events: Singles
Time: 12 - 6 p.m.
Network: NBC, Peacock