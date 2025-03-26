2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Jamir Watkins, G, Florida State

Summary: Watkins is a versatile player who can run the show, slash to the paint, and switch across positions on defense. But the development of his jumper is stuck in quicksand, which raises questions about his ability to excel in a less prominent on-ball role.

Comparisons: Caris LeVert, Dalano Banton

Strengths

Ball-handling: Blends size with playmaking feel, giving him offensive versatility to initiate sets, run pick-and-rolls, and make plays within the flow of the offense. He has a quick first step off the dribble with the agility and craft to get to the paint.

Defense: Switchable defender with the length and approach to flourish in a switch-everything system.

Concerns

Shooting: Must improve as a 3-point shooter. He made 32.5% of his 3s in four collegiate seasons, and just 75.8% of his free throws. There are also no signs of improvement either off the catch or off the dribble.

Finishing: Watkins made only 50% of his layups this past season, quite an underwhelming mark for an upperclassman with a physical advantage over the opponent. In the half court, that number even dipped to 45.2%, per Synergy.