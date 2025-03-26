2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Nique Clifford, G, Colorado State

Summary: Clifford is a tough-as-nails wing who does it all. He defends multiple positions, crashes the boards, and scores from everywhere. But as a super senior with only Mountain West pedigree, he lacks experience against high level competition despite his age.

Comparisons: Khris Middleton, Josh Hart, Desmond Bane

Strengths

Defensive versatility: Clifford is a long, switchable defender who can guard multiple positions. His lateral quickness, wingspan, and motor allow him to stay in front of perimeter players, and also contest shots inside. He is disruptive in passing lanes and competes hard on the glass.

Rebounding: Elite rebounder for a wing who crashes the boards and turns defensive rebounds into fastbreaks. Clifford is only 6-foot-5 but rebounds like a 6-8 dude with his knack for grabbing tough rebounds in traffic.

At-rim finishing: Has the length and body control to finish above or around defenders, whether it's in a crowded paint in the half court or after rumbling down the floor on the break. And plus, he's an incredibly active cutter even after giving up the ball, staying locked in and looking for chances to get open in the paint.

Secondary playmaking: Makes smart decisions and plays within the flow of the offense and out of a wide variety of situations, whether he's running a pick-and-roll himself, posting up, or swinging the ball off a cut. Even if he's never asked to run much offense, his good handle allows him to operate off-ball at a high level with his ability to attack closeouts and make the right play.

Spot-up shooting: Clifford made 38.3% of catch-and-shoot 3s in his five collegiate seasons, per Synergy, including over 40% in his final year. And he's more than just a standstill shooter. Colorado State used him off screens and he showed clean footwork, catching and launching with fluidity.

Pull-up shooting: Clifford has improved every year of college as a shooter off the dribble, going from a nonthreat to capable from midrange and the post to a threat from everywhere. He has confidence and fluidity transitioning from his dribble into his shot.

Concerns

Level of college competition: Clifford simply lacks the experience against high-level competition playing in the Mountain West. David Roddy also dominated as a Colorado State upperclassman playing a high-usage role, but his skills have not allowed him to stick on an NBA team, as he's on his fifth team in three seasons.

Age: Clifford will turn 24 during his rookie season, making him quite old for a rookie, and experience is no guarantee for immediate success.