2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Payton Sandfort, F, Iowa

For a two-round mock draft and a big board with full scouting reports, check out my NBA Draft Guide.

Payton Sandfort, F, Iowa

Height: 6-8 • Weight: 215 • Class: Senior • Age: 22

Summary: Sandfort is a beautiful shooter off the catch capable of knocking down shots from anywhere. Even though his numbers dipped as a senior at Iowa, he played through a fractured wrist and torn labrums on both of his shoulders! But when he's healthy, he could provide a spark as a member of the Clippers bench.

Comparisons: Sam Hauser

Strengths

Shooting: Elite spot-up shooter who relocates into open space and hits from deep with quick, confident mechanics. Defenses can't lose track of him. He's also capable of hitting side-step jumpers and midrange pull-ups with a smooth release.

Passing: Never plays outside of himself as a good decision-maker with the ball in his hands. But with a growing role each season, he showed he's more than just a basic decision-maker with his feel for passing to open teammates off of drives.

Effort: Brings consistent intensity on defense and rebounds well for his position.

Concerns

Shot creation: Not a primary creator and can struggle generating clean looks against length.

Defense: He has limitations defending in space and doesn't change direction too well. He could be hunted in switches at the next level.

