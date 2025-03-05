2025 NFL Draft scouting report: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

Jaylin Noel is an easy-moving athlete who did his best work in motion or from the slot at Iowa State.

Noel can quickly accelerate to top speed and is dangerous as an intermediate and downfield option because of his speed and excellent ball skills. Noel isn’t just a burner, though. His balance and body control show up as a route runner, where he consistently does a nice job of throttling his speeds and sinking on his routes to keep coverage defenders uneasy on breaking routes.

Noel has just adequate size (5-foot-10, 194 pounds, 29½-inch arms), but he plays with good strength and balance on his routes and at the catch point. He’s also a good blocker who doesn’t have to be hidden in the run game, something that will be paramount to his success if he stays in the slot full-time at the next level.

It’s good to see him play with such a competitive edge and scrap it up with defenders.

Overall, Noel is just a useful player. He can be an explosive threat but also does enough in-between stuff to contribute to winning football. He’s an ideal type of secondary receiver.