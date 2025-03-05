2025 NFL Draft scouting report: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Nate Tice: While there is some concern about the wear and tear Hampton undertook this season, there's a reason why North Carolina gave him the ball so much in 2024.

He’s good.

Hampton has a great build for the position and runs with balance and a strong base. He constantly keeps his shoulders square to the line and uses jump cuts to set up blocks and work his way through holes.

The day for Omarion Hampton —



40: 4.47

Vert: 38”

Broad: 10’10”



At a rocked up 221 lbs. pic.twitter.com/9lWApbe9Ex — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 1, 2025

Hampton is not a big plodder, either. He can accelerate through the hole and quickly to the second level when he does plant his foot to get upfield.

Hampton is also a valid receiver because of his good hands and ability to drop step and get north in a hurry. He is a tough runner with the size and vision to be effective and has enough long speed to be an explosive play threat, as well.

He has all the makings of an every-down back who takes the majority of touches for a team on Day 1.

Charles McDonald: Big running backs with balance and speed are a tried and true formula in the NFL and Omarion Hampton fits for success.

He didn’t have the flashy season that Ashton Jeanty did, but he may wind up in the first round regardless with his blend of size and athleticism that teams covet in running backs.