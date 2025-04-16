2025 NFL Draft position rankings: RBs are deep this class behind Ashton Jeanty

The 2025 NFL Draft is almost here, and Yahoo Sports experts Nate Tice and Charles McDonald are breaking down the top prospects position by position. Here are the quarterbacks. Check out Nate and Charles' consensus big board here, along with Nate's final big board and Charles' final big board.

1. Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

Charles McDonald: It's unlikely that a running back is selected this high come draft day, but Jeanty is absolutely one of the best players in this class.

He is built like a ball of steel and is incredibly tough to bring down when defenders get their hands on him. He bounces off tackles with ease, showed he can carry a heavy workload and had some solid performances against the tougher teams Boise State faced. Jeanty’s ability to break tackles made him a home-run threat and if he can continue to do that in the NFL, he’ll be a sweetener for offenses in the way veteran running backs were last season.

Nate Tice: A human highlight reel. Jeanty isn't the tallest (5-foot-8 1/2), but he has a good build (211 pounds) and is a strong runner. Jeanty has excellent speed and burst, but is more than willing to do his work between the tackles — where he shows off his rare contact balance and clean vision for running the football.

Jeanty is also excellent at tempoing his runs, slowing to let blocks develop and then accelerating through the hole just as it opens, which show up on Boise State’s gap schemes featuring pulling offensive linemen.

Jeanty is explosive, tough, well-rounded (he's a natural catcher of the football and has a great feel on screens), is a great pass protector and has the size, speed and vision to handle any type of run concept. Jeanty took on a lot of touches this year (his 397 led FBS, and there were some tough touches in there) and running back value is always a discussion, but Jeanty is worth a lottery pick. He can stay on the field and impact the game, in true game-breaking ways, on every single down. That's valuable.

2. Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

Nate Tice: While there is some concern about the wear and tear Hampton undertook this season, there's a reason why North Carolina gave him the ball so much in 2024: He's good.

Hampton has a great build for the position and runs with balance and a strong base. He constantly keeps his shoulders square to the line and uses jump cuts to set up blocks and work his way through holes.

Hampton is not a big plodder, either. He can accelerate through the hole and quickly to the second level when he does plant his foot to get upfield.

Hampton is also a valid receiver because of his good hands and ability to drop step and get north in a hurry. He is a tough runner with the size and vision to be effective and has enough long speed to be an explosive play threat as well. He has all the makings of an every-down back who takes the majority of touches for a team on Day 1.

Charles McDonald: Big running backs with balance and speed are a tried-and-true formula in the NFL and that describes Hampton (221 pounds, 4.46 40-yard dash) to a tee. He didn't have the flashy season Ashton Jeanty did, but he may wind up in the first round regardless with his blend of size and athleticism that teams covet in running backs.

3. Kaleb Johnson, Iowa

Charles McDonald: Big backs with balance. Johnson (6-1, 224 pounds) fits that mold, being a back who thrived on outside zone looks for big plays. Despite running a 4.57 at the combine, Johnson was an explosive run machine on the field thanks to his patience and ability to set up blocks. He's the perfect back to find outside of the first round that has real starter ability. He glides down the field and through holes just like Arian Foster did.

Nate Tice: Johnson (6-foot-1, 224 pounds at the combine) plays and runs like if you took a shrink ray to Derrick Henry; a big, long-striding back with good vision and an upright running style who can rip off big runs when given a lane, but whose upright style also leads to them getting tripped up or absorbing big hits too frequently.

Just like Henry, Johnson becomes a load as he builds up steam, but his long strides can limit him in tight spaces or if he has to adjust quickly because of backfield penetration. However, when given a clean lane, Johnson does a great job of reading running lanes, planting his foot and getting north.

He has more receiving ability than Henry and is a good pass protector, too. Johnson has taken plenty of touches in college, but he can be an innings eater at the next level and lead a backfield on all four downs. Plop him into an offense that majors in zone runs and he will hit the ground running.

4. Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State

Nate Tice: Judkins is strong and runs with a fun combination of power and grace. The Ole Miss transfer can quickly get to fourth gear (maybe not fifth) and into the secondary in a hurry. He's not a back who relies on just his speed, consistently showing the ability to tempo his runs while using good vision to set up blockers and use his burst to take advantage.

Judkins is also a good receiver with sticky hands who is a viable player to draw up plays for out of the backfield, with those sticky hands applying to his lack of career fumbles.

Overall, Judkins has the size, explosive play ability and hands of a strong three-down RB who can take the majority of touches in a backfield — with versatility to be used in any situation and in any scheme. He might not have home run speed (and combine testing matched the eye test; see the chart below and compare Judkins and the average RB speed) but he can be a consistent doubles hitter on the ground or through the air in any type of offense.

Charles McDonald: Judkins dished out some serious punishment to linebackers in college while also showing some good long speed for bigger runs. He can be a load to bring down in the box and might be able to be a lead back in the NFL with his ability to stay up against contact.

5. Damien Martinez, Miami

Charles McDonald: Game script (and the existence of Cam Ward) kept Martinez from getting the bulk of carries his talent called for. For teams that want and miss out on Omarion Hampton, Martinez is a great consolation prize. He's a strong, powerful runner with good vision and speed. There's legitimate starting potential here.

Nate Tice: Martinez is a balanced, bruising, no-nonsense running back. Martinez knows how to tempo his cuts and time up his bursts through the hole, all while constantly keeping forward momentum as he finishes his runs. His vision and pacing were best highlighted on Miami's gap run schemes, where Martinez showed the ability to set up his blockers and could stay light enough on his feet to cut-and-go when the hole presented itself. Martinez also has the toughness, play strength, and a real feel to work between the tackles, too.

Unlike most power-driven backs, Martinez isn’t a magnet for contact. He has the quickness, agility, and balance to make tacklers miss with a cut as well as running over them. Overall, Martinez has the combination of vision, strength, and burst to take the majority share of early down touches in an NFL backfield. He’s not a home run hitter, but he’s not a slug, either. Martinez is going to get every yard that’s blocked for him, and then some, too.