2025 NFL Draft scouting report: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Nate Tice: An explosive slot wide receiver who can create first downs and touchdowns out of nothing, Burden has a good frame and is a weapon on manufactured and underneath touches. He can also win deep because of his very good speed and hand-eye coordination.

Luther Burden's change of direction ability on display here pic.twitter.com/AIcIv6zORO — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) February 18, 2025

Burden still has to show more as a route runner and whether he can win consistently on the outside and against press (he has mostly played from the slot or after being put in motion), but he has the ability to create explosive plays that NFL teams covet, with the skills to pluck the football from a variety of angles.

He played with some inconsistent QB play in 2024, which hindered some of his progress. Burden’s role has been streamlined so far in his career. He could be a very exciting player if he goes somewhere that can expand his route tree and overall skills.

Charles McDonald: Luther Burden III was a victim of poor quarterback play this season at Missouri, but that shouldn't change too much about how people feel about his NFL projection.

He’s a high quality wide receiver prospect who has some nice speed and the ability to be a nuisance in the open field. Burden might not profile as a stereotypical No. 1 wide receiver, but he’s the perfect player to have starting for a team as it collects wide receiver talent.