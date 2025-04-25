2025 NFL Draft: Browns keep passing on QB, but get RB Quinshon Judkins

The Cleveland Browns are either not worried about their quarterback situation in 2025, or they really don't like the quarterbacks in this class.

Shedeur Sanders was the betting favorite to go to the Browns in the second round, and it made sense. The Browns have a mess at quarterback and the Browns had the 33rd and 36th picks of the second round.

The Browns passed on all the available quarterbacks, twice. To start the second round they took UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger. Then three picks later they took Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins.

The Browns are looking at replacements for linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who missed the second half of last season with a neck injury, and running back Nick Chubb, who remains unsigned. Schwesinger had a highly productive final season at UCLA and tested well in the offseason, and Judkins was part of a powerfun running back duo at Ohio State last season. It was a little surprising that Judkins went ahead of college teammate TreVeyon Henderson, but Judkins was considered one of the top backs in a deep class after first-round picks Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton.

Neither pick solves the quarterback situation. Deshaun Watson doesn't seem to be an option anymore. Joe Flacco was signed again, but he's 40 years old. Kenny Pickett was acquired too, but there's a reason he's on his third NFL team already.

Presumably, the Browns just didn't think highly of any of the quarterbacks available to them. Or perhaps they're looking ahead to a better 2026 class. At least whoever the new quarterback of the future is in Cleveland will have some help from the 2025 class.