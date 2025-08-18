3 officers injured in a Utah shooting and a man is taken into custody

TREMONTON, Utah — (AP) — Three police officers were injured in a shooting in a northern Utah city and a man was taken into custody, police said.

The officers were responding to a disturbance call late Sunday in a neighborhood in Tremonton. The extent of their injuries and their conditions weren't immediately known.

“Upon arrival, they immediately began taking fire,” Police Detective Crystal Beck of neighboring Brigham City told reporters. “They requested additional units. And then stopped answering their radio.”

Beck said once additional police arrived, "they were able to locate the subject of the shooting and take him into custody.”

Beck said she did not have the man's name. She said there was no threat to the public.

Tremonton, which has about 10,000 people, is about 75 miles (121 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City.

