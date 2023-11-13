49ers DE Arik Armstead: Jags' Brandon Scherff 'messed up my day' with 'dirty play'

The San Francisco 49ers easily won their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday (the Niners prevailed 34-3), but SF defensive end Arik Armstead wasn't happy with how one of the opposing players handled his business on the field.

Armstead recorded a sack with teammate Javon Hargrave early in the first quarter, but got hurt a short time later, remaining on the turf for a few minutes before being helped off by medical staff. It appeared to be a knee injury and some viewers had caught a glimpse of Armstead being kicked in the leg.

Following the game, Armstead told reporters it was Jaguars guard Brandon Scherff who brought him down, giving him plenty of pain along the way. Armstead didn't hesitate to call it a dirty play.

"He tripped me, kicked me in my knee and kind of messed up my day. ... I didn't know what happened," Armstead said via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. "I have a lot of respect for him, but tripping me, kicking me in my knee, [I] could have got seriously hurt. It was just a dirty play."

Armstead did return to the game and ended up with three tackles and a half-sack on the day. Kyle Shanahan didn't report any injuries after the game, so Armstead may only have some bruises and soreness from the encounter and luckily avoided anything more serious. Only time will tell, but Armstead told Maiocco that he expects to be fine going forward.

The Niners (and Armstead, if he's healthy) will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11.