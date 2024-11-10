49ers WR Deebo Samuel confronted kicker Jake Moody after third missed field goal

The San Francisco 49ers pulled out a tight win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the game came with rising tensions on the San Francisco sideline. 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was seen jawing with his teammates after a third missed field goal.

The 49ers pulled off the ugly 23-20 win with a game-winning field goal from kicker Jake Moody. But prior to the last-second kick, Moody missed three earlier field goals.

After Moody's third missed kick, Samuel confronted the kicker and long snapper Taybor Pepper on the sideline. Samuel grabbed at Pepper's neck, hitting Moody in the process; Pepper had to be held back by Moody as Samuel walked away.

Deebo Samuel grabbed the neck of long snapper Taybor Pepper and swiped at kicker Jake Moody after a third missed field goal pic.twitter.com/wFIK3p38DR — Ollie Connolly (@OllieConnolly) November 10, 2024

Moody's first miss was a 49-yard field goal in the second quarter. He missed a 50-yarder and a 44-yarder in the fourth quarter, making the 49ers' path to victory a bit tighter than they would have liked.

Samuel, who is known for his trash talk and his passion, had some right to be frustrated, but any kind of physical altercation with his own teammates is likely to result in some consequences. Either way, the 49ers have some work to do in their locker room.