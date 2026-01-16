8-year-old girl who went missing on Navajo Nation found dead Friday

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — An 8-year-old girl who went missing on tribal lands in northern Arizona was found dead Friday, authorities said.

Navajo Nation officials say Maleeka Boone was last seen Thursday evening in the Coalmine Canyon area, located 240 miles (386 kilometers) north of Phoenix.

A spokesperson for the FBI, which is conducting the investigation with tribal police, declined to provide details of her death. The Associated Press left an email message with a tribal police spokesperson.

In a social media video, Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren said Maleeka’s death was devastating. “This tragedy weighs heavy on my heart,” Nygren said.

Her disappearance led to the issuance of a Turquoise Alert, an alert system for Native Americans who have gone missing.

In Arizona, the legislation creating the alert was referred to as "Emily's Law" to honor Emily Pike, whose remains were found Feb. 14 more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) from a group home she left in Mesa, Arizona. Pike's death spurred a resurgence of activism aimed at bringing more awareness to the disproportionate number of disappearances and violent deaths that have gripped Native American communities for decades, and prompted lawmakers to amend the bill to recognize her.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.