About a dozen people hurt in hangar collapse on grounds of Boise airport, officials say

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — A hangar under construction on the grounds of the airport in Boise, Idaho, collapsed Wednesday, injuring about a dozen people, officials said.

Authorities responded at about 5 p.m. to a private business located at the Boise Airport for a steel-framed hangar that collapsed, Boise Fire Department Operations Chief Aaron Hummel said during a news briefing.

Everyone who had been at the site had been accounted for as of Wednesday evening, he said. Hummel wouldn't comment on the condition of those injured or say whether anyone had died. He said officials were first working to contact family members.

“It was a very chaotic scene,” Hummel said, describing the incident as a “large-scale collapse” of the framework of the building.

“I don’t know what caused it, but I can tell you it was a pretty global collapse,” he said, calling it “catastrophic.”

Boise Airport operations were not impacted, officials said.

Terra Furman was driving on Interstate 84 at about 5:30 p.m. when she spotted at least 20 police cars, ambulances and firetrucks about a quarter mile (400 meters) from the entry to the airport. They were around what she described as a crane folded in half and a building collapsed into the shape of an ‘M.’

“The walls were still up at a point and the middle collapsed in on either side,” she said.

Hummel said some of the victims were on a hoist or other elevated platform at the time the structure fell, and that required some specialized rescue efforts. He confirmed that a crane also collapsed in the incident.

Leticia Ramirez, a spokesperson for Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, said emergency and trauma teams were working with first responders to treat patients who arrived from the scene.

Authorities are investigating what caused the collapse. It happened next to Jackson Jet Center, which offers private airplane charters and maintenance.

Boise city permitting records show the contractor Big D Builders had obtained permits to build a 39,000-square-foot (3,623-square-meter) jet hangar for Jackson Jet Center.

The $6.2 million project was to include the construction of a concrete foundation and a metal building. Messages left by phone and email seeking comment from Big D Builders were not immediately returned.

Jessica Flynn, CEO of Jackson Jet Center, said in a statement emailed to news outlets that their “hearts go out to everyone affected by this horrific event."

Flynn said the collapse happened just west of the existing Jackson Jet Center at the site of the company's under construction hangar, where dozens of people were working on site.

“We do not know exactly what caused the hangar collapse,” Flynn said. "Our focus now is on supporting our team and partners during this difficult time.”

James Quintana was driving to the airport when he saw emergency vehicles rushing past him. He said he immediately thought it was a plane crash. He then saw the collapsed hangar and paramedics tending to victims.

“I’m retired law enforcement and when there is that much commotion, that many emergency personnel and vehicles, there is something huge that has taken place,” he said. “It was a scary sight.”

Cody McGowan was working about 100 yards (91 meters) from the building when he said he heard something that sounded like a loud dog whine. When he looked up, he saw a hangar as tall as 3 ½ to 4 stories tall collapsing in on itself and part of the crane on top.

“When I walked up there, you’re just kind of like, ‘Wow,’" he said. “It’s shocking to see a building falling in on itself.”

