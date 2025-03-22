Adam Hadwin smashed sprinkler head so hard at the Valspar Championship it started spraying everywhere

The Valspar Championship is really going through it this year.

Now, it’s Adam Hadwin’s turn to erupt at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida.

Video surfaced on Saturday morning that showed Hadwin really taking it out on a sprinkler head on the course during his second round, which simply did not work out well. Hadwin hit it so hard that the head turned on and started spraying water everywhere near the 10th green.

All Hadwin could do was stand there on top of the sprinkler head, defeated — which made for a pretty incredible scene.

Hadwin had just made a double bogey at the 10th, so it’s easy to see why he was so upset. That pushed him to a 5-over 76 for the day, which caused him to miss the cut completely.

Hadwin's wife seemed to take the incident well, too.

Through sickness and health. Amen. pic.twitter.com/3NsMJA3eHH — Jessica Hadwin (@jessicahadwin) March 22, 2025

Hadwin has one career win on the PGA Tour, back at the Valspar Championship in 2017. He had a solid start to the season season, too, and finished T9 at the WM Phoenix Open back in February. He’s now missed the cut in three of his last four starts, however, including at The Players Championship last week.

Though Hadwin's eruption was easily the funniest that's been seen this week at the Valspar Championship, he's far from alone. Patton Kizzire tried to punt his putter after missing a putt on Thursday — which sent it launching to the other side of the green. He then withdrew due to injury. Sahith Theegala followed suit on Friday when he launched his club down the fairway after flaring a shot out to the right. He tomahawked the club off of the tee box, but then somehow saved his par.

In all, it’s been a rough week in Florida for plenty on the PGA Tour. At this point, it seems like anything can happen in Sunday’s final round.