Aidan O'Connell to replace Gardner Minshew as Raiders' starting quarterback vs. Steelers

Aidan O'Connell will start at quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 in place of previous starter Gardner Minshew.
Head coach Antonio Pierce announced the decision on Wednesday.
WFTV Now
Tracking Hurricane Milton
WFTV's continuing coverage of Hurricane Milton.
Aidan O'Connell will start at quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 in place of previous starter Gardner Minshew.
Head coach Antonio Pierce announced the decision on Wednesday.