Aidan O'Connell to replace Gardner Minshew as Raiders' starting quarterback vs. Steelers

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Las Vegas Raiders v Minnesota Vikings MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 10: Aidan O'Connell #12 of the Las Vegas Raiders scrambles out of the pocket during the preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Aidan O'Connell will start at quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 in place of previous starter Gardner Minshew.

Head coach Antonio Pierce announced the decision on Wednesday.

