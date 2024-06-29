National

A'ja Wilson's WNBA-record streak of consecutive 20-point games ends in Aces' win over Mystics

By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

WNBA: JUN 27 Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 27: A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces looks on during the first half against the Chicago Sky on June 27,2024 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

The Las Vegas Aces won their fourth consecutive game on Saturday with an 88–77 victory over the Washington Mystics. However, a WNBA-record streak came to an end during the win.

A'ja Wilson scored 11 points, which broke her streak of consecutive 20-point games. She came into Saturday's game having scored 20 or more in 20 straight contests. The previous record for consecutive 20-point games was 13, set by the Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi between the 2006 and 2007 seasons.

Wilson's streak goes back to last season – Aug. 28, 2023 vs. the New York Liberty, to be exact – and the final five games of the 2023 schedule. She scored 20 points or more in all 15 of the Aces' previous games this year.

The streak included eight 30-point efforts with Wilson twice scoring 36 (last Sept. 10 vs. Phoenix and on June 5 against Dallas).

In Saturday's win over the Mystics, Jackie Young led the Aces with 26 points on 8-for-12 shooting (3-for-6 on 3-pointers). Chelsea Gray shot 8-for-9 from the floor (and 3-for-3 on 3s), scoring 22 points. Wilson added nine rebounds and five assists.

With her third rebound, Wilson also passed Sophia Malcolm-Young to become the Aces' all-time leader (1,815) in that category.

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read