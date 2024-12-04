Alabama back in playoffs, SMU at risk, conference title previews & Shane Beamer joins | College Football Power Hour

Subscribe to the College Football Power Hour

The latest College Football Playoff rankings have been revealed. Alabama is back in the playoffs despite two truly bad losses while Miami crashes out of the top 12 after their loss to Syracuse. With conference title games coming up this weekend, which team has the most to lose before the final rankings are revealed? SMU or Boise State? Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman break it all down with their instant reactions.

The trio are then joined by South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer. Coming off a 6-game win streak, the Gamecocks are one of the hottest teams in the country, but is it enough for them to edge their way into the playoffs before Sunday? Beamer makes his case for South Carolina to be in the playoffs, shares the keys to the team’s recent success and his take on player development in the transfer portal era.

Caroline, Fitz & Adam preview the SEC, Big 10, ACC, Big 12 and Mountain West conference championships. With a first round bye on the line for the four highest-ranked winners, these title games have more to play for than ever before.

(0:57) Playoff rankings reactions

(2:45) Alabama ranked no. 11

(6:03) Does SMU have the most to lose?

(20:09) Does Boise State have the most to lose?

(21:13) Ohio State ranked above Tennessee

(26:06) Interview with Shane Beamer

(51:45) Mountain West championship preview

(58:31) Big 12 championship preview

(1:02:13) SEC championship preview

(1:08:21) Big 10 championship preview

(1:13:18) ACC championship preview

