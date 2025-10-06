Alabama governor vows action after Montgomery shooting leaves 2 dead, 12 injured

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Following a mass shooting that killed two people and wounded a dozen others in downtown Montgomery, Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey said Monday that the state will take a greater role in public safety efforts in the capital city.

The deadly shooting unfolded Saturday at about 11:31 p.m. in a crowded section of the city's downtown filled with bars, hotels and restaurants. The location is less than a mile (1.6 kilometers) from the Alabama Capitol and near sites that pay tribute to Rosa Parks and other key figures in the city’s history.

Montgomery Police Chief James Graboys said they believe one of the 14 victims was targeted and gunfire erupted in the crowded area. He said others then took out their own guns and started firing.

“As you can imagine, that could be a very chaotic situation,” Graboys said Sunday. Seven of the 14 victims are under the age of 20, the police chief said.

Ivey, a Republican, said she is exploring options in response to the shooting. As a start, she said Capitol troopers will extend their patrol zones to include other key downtown areas. The governor said she will also ask Alabama lawmakers to approve additional resources for state law enforcement downtown.

“Let me be clear: All available state assets are being discussed, and ALL options remain on the table," Ivey said in a written statement released Monday morning. “Montgomery is a special place filled with history, great potential and a strong community of people.”

Ivey said, "Alabamians lost their lives at the hands of thugs in downtown Montgomery this weekend." The governor noted that the state previously created a multi-agency task force to address crime in downtown Montgomery.

“Unfortunately, you can’t fix stupid. It is clear that to have a safe Montgomery, it is going to take more than these steps,” Ivey said.

No arrests had been announced as of Monday morning.

Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed, in a response to Ivey, said the city would welcome state assistance but also said lax state gun laws have “taken critical tools away from police officers.”

Alabama in 2023 ended the requirement to get a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public. Last year, Reed and city officials sought to enact a city ordinance that would require a person carrying a concealed firearm to also carry a photo ID. The effort was abandoned amid concerns about loss of state funding.

“We welcome any assistance the state is willing to provide. But real safety requires more than additional troopers or task forces — it requires the courage to confront the culture of easy access to guns and a lack of responsibility among those who carry them,” Reed said.

Reed said five police officers were nearby when the shooting occurred, including one officer who was within 50 feet (15 meters) of the shooting.

