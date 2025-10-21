Alabama inmate asks to meet with governor ahead of execution

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An Alabama death row inmate set to die this week asked the state’s governor to meet with him “before an innocent man is executed.”

Anthony Boyd, 53, is scheduled to be executed Thursday evening by nitrogen gas at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility. A jury convicted Boyd of capital murder for the 1993 burning death of Gregory Huguley in Talladega County. Prosecutors said Huguley was burned alive over a $200 drug debt.

Boyd, who has maintained he did not commit the crime, made the request to meet with Gov. Kay Ivey, during a news conference hosted by the Execution Intervention Project and his spiritual adviser the Rev. Jeff Hood.

“Before an innocent man is executed, come sit down with me and have a conversation with the guy you deemed one of the worst of the worst,” Boyd said in a recorded message played at the news conference.

Boyd said if Ivey feels he is being deceptive or evasive during that meeting, “then please carry out the sentence.”

“If not, then I ask you to stay this execution, to stop this execution to have my case fully and fairly investigated,” Boyd said.

The governor's press office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. The governor has halted just one execution since she took office in 2017.

Huguley’s burned body was found Aug. 1, 1993 in a rural Talladega County ball field.

Prosecutors said Boyd was one of four men who kidnapped Huguley the prior evening. A prosecution witness at the trial testified as part of a plea agreement and said that Boyd taped Huguley’s feet together before another man doused him in gasoline and set him on fire. Boyd’s attorneys said he was at a party on the night of the murder.

A jury convicted Boyd of capital murder during a kidnapping and recommended by a vote of 10-2 that he receive a death sentence.

Shawn Ingram, the man prosecutors accused of pouring the gasoline and then setting Huguley on fire, was also convicted of capital murder and is also on Alabama’s death row.

Alabama last year began using nitrogen gas to carry out some executions.

Boyd's attorneys have urged the federal courts to halt the execution to scrutinize the new method. A federal judge rejected the request. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday also declined a request by Boyd's attorneys to stay the execution.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office previously released a statement that Boyd’s case has been litigated for three decades, and “he has yet to provide evidence to show the jury got it wrong.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.