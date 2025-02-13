Alex Bregman to the Red Sox, Padres & Angels make moves & Yankees big question mark |.Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

The last holdout for notable free agents has finally signed, as Alex Bregman and the Boston Red Sox agreed to a deal late Wednesday night that sees the former Houston Astros third baseman taking his talents to Beantown. While the move isn’t entirely shocking considering both the team and player have been connected throughout the offseason, how Bregman fits is the next question.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss why it was a logical move for the Red Sox to acquire the former All-Star, if Bregman will opt out of his contract following 2025 and the possible reason he chose to play for the Red Sox and manager Alex Cora instead of reuniting with A.J. Hinch in Detroit for a longer deal.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys discuss Nick Pivetta and Kenley Jansen signing deals out on the West Coast, as well as talk about one of the bigger problems the New York Yankees might be facing this season. Jake & Jordan then make their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla, including if Anthony Rendon has played his final game in the bigs.

(2:39) - The Opener: Alex Bregman to the Red Sox

(26:07) - Around the League: Pivetta, Jansen sign

(38:01) - Spring Training Field Report: Yankees, Rays updates

(43:44) - Turbo Mode: Other news and notes from baseball

(47:33) - The Good, The Bad & The Uggla

(1:03:03) - BBQ Homework

