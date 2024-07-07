Amtrak service between New York City and Boston restored after lightning causes malfunction

NEW YORK — (AP) — Amtrak rail service between New York and Boston was restored after a lightning strike was believed to have caused a circuit breaker to malfunction, the rail service announced Saturday night.

The malfunction caused a power outage on all tracks between Penn Station in New York and Union Station in New Haven, Connecticut, beginning Saturday afternoon.

Amtrak announced the service had been restored in a statement posted on its website.

Evening trains between Boston and Virginia were operating on schedule Saturday. Most trains were expected to be on schedule Sunday, although some Sunday train services were cancelled and others were expected to operate on a modified schedule, the company said.

Customers with reservations on affected trains would be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or on other days, the rail service said Saturday.

Amtrak said it would waive additional charges for customers attempting to change reservations.

