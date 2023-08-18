Angels reportedly promoting 2023 first-rounder 1B Nolan Schanuel after just 6 weeks in minors

The Los Angeles Angels are promoting first baseman Nolan Schanuel, their 2023 first-round draft pick, to the majors. Schanuel has been in professional ball for just six weeks and has played just 21 games at Double-A.

The Los Angeles Angels are calling up first baseman Nolan Schanuel, who they took with the 11th overall pick in the draft less than six weeks ago and was in Double-A, sources tell ESPN. The 21-year-old from Florida Atlantic is hitting .370/.510/.493 in 21 minor league games. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 18, 2023

The Angels have been doing everything they can to make a serious playoff run over the last several weeks, an attempt to make the most of megastar Shohei Ohtani's final months with the team before he becomes a free agent at the conclusion of the 2023 World Series. The Angels are also likely trying to convince Ohtani to re-sign with them this winter by promoting promising draft picks and showing they're serious about winning.

