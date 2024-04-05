Anna Davis misses cut at Augusta National Women's Amateur by one stroke following slow-play penalty

Anna Davis was hit by a slow play penalty for the second consecutive year at the Augusta National Women's Amateur which ended up being the difference in making the tournament's cut line.

According to a statement by rules committee chairman Jim Hyler, Davis, 18, was notified several times by tournament officials during the second round at Champions Retreat that her group was out of position.

"Anna Davis was assessed a one-stroke penalty for violation of the Tournament's Pace of Play Policy," the rules committee said in a statement. "Her group, which included Lottie Woad and Maria Jose Marin, was notified that they were out of position multiple times during their second round. While being timed, Davis received her first bad time after playing her second stroke on hole No. 5 and received her second bad time following her second stroke on hole No. 17. She was subsequently assessed a one-stroke penalty, which was applied on hole No. 17."

Davis, the 2022 tournament winner, shot a 6-over 78 in the second round and was 4-over through two rounds, missing the cut by a single stroke.

This was the second straight year that a penalty assessed to Davis cost her the opportunity to play in the tournament's final round on Saturday at Augusta National, site of next week's Masters.

At the 2023 event, Davis was assessed a pair of two-shot penalties for what The Golf Channel's Brentley Romine reported as "lifting and cleaning her ball in the rough. Preferred lies were only in effect for areas cut to fairway height or less." She would miss the cut by two strokes.

After signing her scorecard, a tearful Davis, a freshman at Auburn, did not speak to reporters before leaving with her father.

Davis is expected to take part in Friday's practice round at Augusta National.