Answering big questions around NFL training camp

Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein react to the latest news out of NFL training camp, including the contentious situation between the Indianapolis Colts and Jonathan Taylor, Joe Burrow's calf injury and the Denver Broncos WR injuries. Later, the duo attempt to answer some of the biggest questions to come out of the training camps they visited, including the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders.

3:55 - Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor has requested a trade, and tempers have boiled over after owner Jim Irsay made some odd comments about the situation. Both hosts agree it's very possible Taylor never plays another snap for the Colts, but Jori has trouble seeing how the Colts get much return in a trade given the availability of other cheaper running backs already in free agency. Irsay has made the situation harder to deal with for the Colts front office, and it appears one camp will need to make major concessions in order to get this resolved.

12:35 - Should Joe Burrow step on the field again before his contract has been signed given his calf injury? Jori talked to agents and front office executives, the majority of which believed it would be in Burrow's best interest to "hold in" until he becomes the NFL's next highest-paid player. The injury likely won't affect the dollar amount of the contract, but it has shifted the tone of the negotiations and added urgency to the situation.

20:25 - The Broncos had some unfortunate injury luck in their wide receiver room, as Tim Patrick is out for the season with a heartbreaking achilles injury. KJ Hamler will also miss time dealing with a minor heart condition. On the bright side, Charles points out this opens up opportunities for players like second-round pick Marvin Mims, who head coach Sean Payton is reportedly excited about.

27:20 - Have the Seahawks made up enough ground on the San Francisco 49ers to challenge for the NFC West title? Jori was at Seahawks camp and believes there is enough talent to give the 49ers a run for their money. Jori is most excited about the lethal WR trio in DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba, while Charles is rooting for a return to a dominant running style with RBs Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet.

32:35 - How far can the Rams go this season with such a top-heavy roster? Charles thinks the best case for this roster is about nine wins, even with Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Sean McVay. While at camp, Charles said you can tell the team hasn't had a first-round pick since 2016.

45:35 - Is Bears QB Justin Fields ready to take the year three Josh Allen leap? Jori said reports were all positive coming out of Bears camp so far, but it's important to not set the bar too high with Fields. The style of offense the Bears are running won't require Fields to be an air raid quarterback, and fans shouldn't be expecting that from him. If Fields does improve upon last year, the Bears will be set up well to be serious competitors in the NFC.

51:15 - Should the Raiders keep WR Davante Adams on the roster? Only one season removed from the Raiders acquiring the star receiver from the Green Bay Packers, the team already looks to be in a different competitive phase. While they aren't tanking, it doesn't appear the Raiders will be ready to contend for a Super Bowl this season. Charles believes Vegas will need about three years before they are seriously competitive again. Is it smart to keep an expensive 30-year old wideout throughout that period? It will be interesting to see how the Raiders handle this dilemma.

