Anthony Edwards facing 1-game suspension after 16th technical foul, throwing ball into Lakers crowd

Anthony Edwards will be receiving a stern letter or two from the NBA soon.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star was ejected from Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers via a double technical foul, and is now facing a one-game suspension after hitting 16 technical fouls on the season. He can avoid the suspension if one of the techs is rescinded.

Edwards not only got ejected, but also lingered on the court and threw the ball into the Crypto.com Arena crowd, meaning an increased fine is also looming. He had been incensed by a non-call midway through the third quarter.

Anthony Edwards picked up his 16th technical foul of the season vs. the Lakers.



He was ejected from the game and will be suspended for the Wolves' next game. pic.twitter.com/VNp842z0G2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 28, 2025

Ant threw the ball in the stands following his ejection 😳



(via @BenGolliver)pic.twitter.com/cZthd9Mwt0 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 28, 2025

It was the third ejection of Edwards' career.

Edwards was ejected from a game in which his team could have certainly used him. He left with 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and zero turnovers, while none of his teammates had scored more than 10 points. The Lakers led 74-59 at the time.

If Edwards does receive a suspension, Minnesota's next game is Friday against the Utah Jazz, followed by a Sunday game against the Phoenix Suns if the punishment takes more than a night to go through.

Edwards has been shoulder a larger load than ever for the Timberwolves this season, averaging career highs in points, rebounds, turnovers in minutes per game, while also posting a career-high .535 effective field goal percentage.