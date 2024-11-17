AP Top 25: BYU falls all the way to No. 14 after loss to Kansas

BYU tumbled seven spots after its late-night loss to Kansas in Week 12.

The Cougars are now at No. 14 in the AP Top 25 after the Jayhawks' 17-13 win. BYU failed to score a touchdown in the second half and got stopped on fourth down with less than two minutes to go in the loss. The loss ruined BYU's undefeated season as Oregon, Indiana and Army are now the only remaining undefeated teams at the top level of college football.

The Ducks stayed at No. 1 after a 16-13 win over Wisconsin on Saturday night. Oregon played with fire late in the game with a fake field goal attempt, but the Ducks got an interception two plays later to seal the game.

The rest of the top five remained the same with Ohio State at No. 2 followed by Texas, Penn State and Indiana. Notre Dame moved up a spot to No. 6 after Tennessee lost at Georgia on Saturday night.

The Vols are now at No. 10 in a back half of the top 10 that will drive SEC fans crazy. Alabama is at No. 7 followed by the Bulldogs at No. 8 and Ole Miss at No. 9. Yes, Georgia is ahead of Ole Miss despite the Rebels winning 28-10 over the Bulldogs in Week 11.

Post-Week 12 AP Top 25

1. Oregon (11-0)

2. Ohio State (9-1)

3. Texas (9-1)

4. Penn State (9-1)

5. Indiana (10-0)

6. Notre Dame (6-1)

7. Alabama (8-2)

8. Georgia (8-2)

9. Ole Miss (8-2)

10. Tennessee (8-2)

11. Miami (9-1)

12. Boise State (9-1)

13. SMU (9-1)

14. BYU (9-1)

15. Texas A&M (8-2)

16. Colorado (8-2)

17. Clemson (8-2)

18. Army (9-0)

19. South Carolina (7-3)

20. Tulane (9-2)

21. Arizona State (8-2)

22. Iowa State (8-2)

23. UNLV (8-2)

24. Illinois (7-3)

25. Washington State (8-2)